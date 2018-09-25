Food & Beverage

Ryan Reynolds and Sir Richard Branson want you to sip on Aviation Gin while flying Virgin Atlantic

  • Aviation American Gin will now be available in Virgin Atlantic's clubhouses and on board its aircraft.
  • Ryan Reynolds and Sir Richard Branson will appear together to promote the partnership.
  • Reynolds acquired an ownership interest Aviation Gin in February and has taken an active role in its day-to-day operations.
"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with the equally charismatic Sir Richard Branson to bring Aviation American Gin to Virgin Atlantic flights.

The pair announced the gin would be available in Virgin's clubhouses and on board its aircraft with a comical video. Reynolds jokingly misuses business jargon in 90-second spot. Other videos alongside Branson are planned for the future.

"At Aviation we're totally focused on making the best damn gin on the planet," Reynolds says in the ad. "In order to maximize shareholder value, we are pleased to announce Virgin Atlantic and Aviation are merging."

He's quickly corrected by Branson, "Actually, Ryan, this is more of a partnership announcement."

"At first," Reynolds adds, before suggesting that the two companies will now be called Aviavirgination, prompting Branson to walk off the set.

Reynolds acquired an undisclosed stake in the Oregon-based Aviation Gin in February from Davos Brands, which owns Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and Tyku Sake. He has since taken an active role in its day-to-day operations.

Reynolds also has been widely promoting the brand on talk shows and through tongue-and-cheek videos on his YouTube channel.

Celebrities have been teaming up with alcohol brands for decades, but for some, it's not enough to just be the spokesperson. Jon Bon Jovi launched Hampton Water, a rose-centric winery, with his son, director Francis Ford Coppola bought a winery and produces Coppola Wine and comedian Dan Aykrod founded Crystal Head Vodka. Not to mention, last year, actor George Clooney sold his tequila business for more than $700 million to Diageo.

