Ryan Reynolds and Sir Richard Branson want you to sip on Aviation Gin while flying Virgin Atlantic

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with the equally charismatic Sir Richard Branson to bring Aviation American Gin to Virgin Atlantic flights.

The pair announced the gin would be available in Virgin's clubhouses and on board its aircraft with a comical video. Reynolds jokingly misuses business jargon in 90-second spot. Other videos alongside Branson are planned for the future.

"At Aviation we're totally focused on making the best damn gin on the planet," Reynolds says in the ad. "In order to maximize shareholder value, we are pleased to announce Virgin Atlantic and Aviation are merging."

He's quickly corrected by Branson, "Actually, Ryan, this is more of a partnership announcement."

"At first," Reynolds adds, before suggesting that the two companies will now be called Aviavirgination, prompting Branson to walk off the set.