Saudi Arabia shouldn't be tarred with the same brush as other emerging markets, analyst says

Saudi Arabia has achieved official "emerging market" (EM) status in terms of financial markets, but it's not facing the same problems as other EMs, an analyst told CNBC on Tuesday.

The country shouldn't dismissed by investors wary of EMs amid rising U.S. interest rates and trade war concerns, Fadi Arbid, founding partner and CIO at Amwal Capital Partners, an independent investment firm in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said.

"We can't isolate ourselves from the emerging market crisis," he said. "Saudi has been one of the best performing markets, but people stopped putting money in EM and Saudi has been tainted with the same brush as all EM — despite Saudi having completely different dynamics or maybe even opposing dynamics thane (other) EM."