These are the 10 best coffee cities in America

People are pretty serious when it comes to their coffee. A 2018 survey by the National Coffee Association found that 64 percent of American adults reported having a cup of coffee the day before, and 48 percent of millennials said they had a cup of "gourmet" coffee the previous day.

Some people even spend as much as $18 for a single cup of Joe.

But where's the best place in the U.S. to imbibe? Ahead of National Coffee Day on Saturday, personal finance website WalletHub looked at the best coffee cities in America, finding that metros famously known for their coffee culture take the top spots, but also revealing a few surprises.

For its ranking, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. cities across 14 key metrics, including average price per pack of coffee, average price of a cappuccino, coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita and even Google search traffic for the term "coffee."

New York City is known as the city that never sleeps, and perhaps that's because of the caffeine — it took the top spot for best city for coffee in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

New York City tied with San Francisco for the top spot for the metric of most affordable coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes rated 4.5 plus stars per capita, and also ranked first for the metric of the most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita. Additionally, New York City placed first for the most doughnut shops per capita.

In second place is Seattle, Washington, the birthplace of java giant Starbucks.

Seattle ranked second in the most coffee and tea manufacturers per capita metric, as well as third for the most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita metric.

San Francisco, California, came in third; it did well in the most coffee and tea manufacturers per capita; the most affordable coffee, shops, coffee houses and cafes rated 4.5 or more stars per capita; and the highest average spending on coffee per household metrics.

Here are the top 10 coffee cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub, and their corresponding scores (out of 100).

1. New York, New York: 66.92

2. Seattle, Washington: 65.71

3. San Francisco, California: 64.17

4. Portland, Oregon: 59.22

5. Los Angeles, California: 54.97

6. Washington, D.C.: 50.68

7. Chicago, Illinois: 59.03

8. Miami, Florida: 47.55

9. Boston, Massachusetts: 46.37

10. San Diego, California: 45.04

There were a few surprises on the list. While Fremont, California ranked 20th overall, WalletHub found that it has the highest average annual spending on coffee per household: $186.85. That's much more than Cleveland, Ohio (ranked 84th overall), which WalletHub found has the lowest average annual spending on coffee per household at $63.06. Meanwhile, Tulsa, Oklahoma (ranked 62nd overall) has the lowest average price for a pack of coffee at $3.38, while Honolulu, Hawaii (ranked 28th overall) has the highest at $8.16.

If you're not a coffee person, Toledo, Ohio might be the right city for you; it ranked last (100th) on WalletHub's ranking of best coffee cities in the U.S. Toledo was one the cities with the lowest average spending on coffee per household, as well as one of the places with the lowest percentage of adult coffee drinkers.

Birmingham, Alabama ranked 99th and Detroit, Michigan 98th.

