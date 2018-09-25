Watch Trump speak at the UN General Assembly amid mounting trade conflicts

[The stream is slated to start at 10:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh if you do not see the player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump speaks at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday as his administration engages in mounting trade conflicts and boosts pressure on Iran.

Ahead of the speech Tuesday morning, Trump previewed the remarks by contending the U.S. is much "stronger," "richer" and "safer" than when he took office in January 2017.

Since Trump brought an aggressive tone to his General Assembly speech last year, dubbing North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un "Little Rocket Man," his administration has taken several dramatic foreign and economic policy steps. In May, he withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, frustrating allies.

Trump also met with Kim in a historic summit, and the pair pledged to seek denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. However, it is not clear Pyongyang has taken many concrete steps to dismantle its nuclear and missile programs.

Trump has also shaken up the global order by putting tariffs on key trading partners China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union as he seeks revised agreements. The latest shot in a trade war between the U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies, came on Monday, when Washington put 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Beijing has pledged to respond with duties on about $60 billion worth of U.S. products.

Meanwhile, Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will not meet while they are both in New York. Rouhani has criticized the U.S. policy of sanctions on Iran and the White House's decision to drop out of the agreement.