President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has categorically denied an allegation of sexual assault from his high school years — and has submitted pages from his 1982 calendar as evidence.

The five green-on-white calendar pages revealed by USA Today and CNN on Wednesday paint a portrait of an Ivy League-bound varsity athlete filling his summer with beach trips, sports camps and college preparations. The schedule of Kavanaugh's youth will now be used to help him defend himself in sworn testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The pages make no apparent reference to the gathering at which he is accused by Christine Blasey Ford, 51, of sexual misconduct. She detailed her allegations against Kavanaugh, 53, in a letter sent to lawmakers in late July.

Ford, a Palo Alto University professor, alleged in that letter that a 17-year-old Kavanaugh, with some participation from his friend Mark Judge, had held her down on a bed and attempted to undress her while covering her mouth with his hand to mute her cries for help.

Kavanaugh, who was accused over the weekend of a second instance of sexual misconduct from his time at Yale University in the 1980s, has denied ever sexually assaulting anybody. He's described a "coordinated effort to destroy my good name" and vowed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath in a public hearing. Judge has said he has no recollection of the incident Ford describes.

There appears to be at least one reference to Judge in the calendar: a July 1 calendar note that reads, "Go to Timmy's for Skis w/ Judge, Tom, PJ, Bernie, Squi."

It's unclear what the word "skis" refers to, though some have suggested it may be an abbreviation of "brewskis," a slang term for beer.

Neither the White House nor the Judiciary Committee immediately responded to CNBC's inquiries about the calendar pages.

Kavanaugh's lawyers sent five pages from his 1982 calendar to the Judiciary Committee, helmed by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Tuesday, USA Today reported. They reportedly informed the committee that the pages were intended to prove that Kavanaugh was never at the house party where Ford alleges he assaulted her.