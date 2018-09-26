5 easy ways to find happiness at work

Today employees are on the lookout for real growth, more so than a stable job that pays the bills. They, themselves, are demanding professional development opportunities that are important to them. They are insisting that they be honored! And smart employers are catching on: Evolving humans are happy humans. And happy people make things happen.
So when looking for a job, be sure to ask about the company's policy on professional development and whether or not they take it personally.
Tiffany Pham is the CEO of the digital powerhouse platform Mogul, reaching 18 million millennial women in 196 countries every week with engaging content. One of Mogul's values is education, and she takes professional development very seriously, and personally, and asks her employees to do the same.
Pham says, "I regularly walk around the office and ask employees in each department how I can support them. ... In this way, education flows throughout our organization as I further connect and bond with everyone, from our executives to our interns." Pham also meets with her leadership team each week to "gain a sense of what further tools and software might enhance their professional skill sets for their current roles and beyond." Again, this open communication alerts Pham to who needs what, when they need it, and why.
Valuing education means that Pham is always learning, too—about the business and about her employees. At a recent meeting, Pham discovered that one of Mogul's Content and Community team members loves improv. Instead of just nodding and smiling, she figured out a way to incorporate it into Mogul's future content, which I, for one, can't wait to see.
Every company can and should be a truly sustainable, human company. And as a potential employee, you have every right to put an employee to the test: Do they honor relationships in everything they do? Are they a company that's really bringing their human to work? If so, that job's a keeper; they're doing something right. Something that's good for people, great for business, and just might change the world.