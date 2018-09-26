Student debt is worsening wealth inequality between white and black Americans.
That's the takeaway from a new study titled, "Racial Disparities in Student Debt and the Reproduction of the Fragile Black Middle Class," published this year in the journal Sociology of Race and Ethnicity.
The researchers found that black young adults take on 85 percent more education debt than their white counterparts — and that disparity compounds by 7 percent each year after the borrowers leave school, because African-Americans face unique repayment challenges.