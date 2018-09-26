Fortune's annual Most Powerful Women ranking highlights room for growth in the C-suite

While Winfrey's return is worthy of an applause, she is the only black woman who makes the list, spotlighting corporate America's persistent, and perhaps growing, problem with C-suite diversity. The number of female CEOs at Fortune 500 companies has dipped from 32 last year to 24 this year, and includes no black women. When PepsiCo's CEO Indra Nooyi steps down from her position this year, PG&E Corporations CEO Geisha Williams will be the one remaining woman of color to lead a Fortune 500 company.

But Fortune's list highlights the strides that have been made in aerospace and defense. Four of the top five companies in this industry are led by women: Lockheed's Hewson, Phebe Novakovic from General Dynamics and Leanne Caret from Boeing. When Northrop Grumman CEO Wes Bush steps down at the end of 2018, he will be replaced by the company's current COO Kathy Warden.

Tom Kennedy, the chairman and CEO of Raytheon (and the only leader of a top five U.S. defense business who isn't on this list) tells Fortune, "I couldn't be prouder of our industry."

Hewson, who took on her leadership position at the same time that Novakovic stepped into hers in 2013, tells Fortune that the two women have discussed the impact of their executive roles, and hope they will inspire other women to say, "I can be in that job."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: As Indra Nooyi steps down, companies must support a dwindling pipeline of women leaders