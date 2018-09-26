With the Federal Reserve's latest quarter-point interest rate increase (and still more likely to come), the pressure is mounting for consumers.

The Fed's eighth hike in two years pushes the federal funds rate target to a new range of 2 to 2.25 percent. That rate is closely tied to consumer debt, particularly credit cards, home equity lines of credit and other adjustable-rate loans.

"The cumulative effect is growing and it's going to place greater strain on households with variable-rate debt and tight budgets," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

For the average American, recent signs of rising inflation, which pushed the central bank into hiking rates beginning in 2015, aren't necessarily bad. They're generally considered an indication that the economy is doing well, and pave the way for pay raises and a better return on your savings.

On the upside, stashing some cash in a savings account is finally paying off.