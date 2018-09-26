'We must move now into doing mode': Germany's political mess is annoying business leaders

Other business leaders are worried about what a weakened Merkel could mean for tackling challenges within the German economy. Klaus Rosenfeld, chief executive of manufacturing group Schaeffler, told CNBC that politicians need to stick together.
"The challenges for the short-term, but also the mid and long-term, can only be solved together, if business leaders and politicians work together," he told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Tuesday at a BDI investor day.
At the same event, Markus Steilermann, the chief executive of manufacturer Covestro, insisted that there was no time to waste in addressing the changing needs of Germany's economy, such as the development of energy infrastructure and digital technologies. Businesses have also called for regulations to be eased, or easier to implement, to improve Germany's business environment.
"We must really move now into doing mode," Steilermann told CNBC on Tuesday. "We really need to address the big picture items, we need to stop talking about small items and in-fights, we really need to move now and make sure we address key issues to boost the German economy and strengthen Germany in the context of having a very stable European Union."