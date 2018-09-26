'We must move now into doing mode': Germany's political mess is annoying business leaders

German business leaders told CNBC that they're not too impressed by the political infighting that is preventing policy changes and economic reforms from taking place. There are also concerns (something missing here?)

Joachim Lang, director-general of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), told CNBC on Tuesday that the unstable political situation in Germany could get worse – with the possibility of the coalition breaking up.

"The situation is very unusual but my gut feeling is that they (politicians) have realized the danger and they now have to make up their mind if it's better to stay in a grand coalition or to go their own ways and this decision will be made within a few weeks."

The chancellor was dealt another political blow on Tuesday when lawmakers voted one of her closest parliamentary allies out of his role, raising further doubts over her political authority.

Volker Kauder, the head of the parliamentary group of Merkel's CDU was defeated by fellow CDU member of parliament Ralph Brinkhaus. The result was a surprise - Kauder had been in the role for over a decade and Merkel had clearly recommended that Kauder be re-elected.

The overt rebellion has not gone unnoticed by Germany's media, print newspaper Die Welt headlined its Wednesday edition, "Revolution inside the CDU" while Der Spiegel's online version called it a "destructive vote of no confidence." Even public broadcaster Deutsche Welle's Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl said in an op-ed on Tuesday that "Merkel's time is coming to an end."