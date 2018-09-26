MHI Vestas claims industry first as it unveils huge wind turbine

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has launched what it describes as the wind industry's "first commercially available double-digit wind-turbine."

Launched Tuesday, the scale of the turbine is considerable. The V164-10.0 MW has a rotor diameter of 162 meters and 80 meter blades, which weigh 35 tons each.

One turbine is able to power 5,977 German homes. It has been designed to run at full power at locations with wind speeds of 10 meters per second, for 25 years.



"What was unreachable before has become the new benchmark," Philippe Kavafyan, MHI Vestas' CEO, said in a statement Tuesday. "In launching the V164-10.0 MW… MHI Vestas is proud to contribute this major milestone to the offshore wind industry."



Set up in 2014, MHI Vestas is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. It specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and servicing of turbines for the offshore wind sector.