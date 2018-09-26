New Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick details parties where girls allegedly were drugged and raped

A third accuser of Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday publicly identified herself and alleged that Kavanaugh and others while in high school spiked the drinks of girls at parties to make it easier for them to be gang raped.

Julie Swetnick's stunning claims, made on the eve of a Senate committee hearing for Kavanaugh and another accuser, came in an affidavit to a Senate staffer that was released by her lawyer.

The White House had no immediate comment on Swetnick's allegations, which were signed under penalty of perjury. Her accusations against Kavanaugh could make an already imperiled nomination even less likely to succeed.

Swetnick, 55, identified herself as a resident of Washington, D.C., who has held multiple clearances for work done at the Treasury Department, U.S. Mint, IRS, State Department and Justice Department, among others.

Swetnick, in the affidavit posted on Twitter by Avenatti, claims that she saw Kavanaugh, as a high school student in Maryland in the early 1980s, "drink excessively at many" house parties in suburban Maryland.

She said he engaged in "abusive and physically agressive behavior toward girls."

During the years of 1981 and 1982 she said she learned of efforts by Kavanaugh, his friend Mark Judge and others "to spike the drinks of girls at house parties I attended with grain alcohol and/or drugs so as to cause girls to lose inhibitions and their ability to say 'No.' "

Certain girls were targeted by those boys, and "it was usually a girl that was especially vulnerable because she was alone at the party or shy."

Swetnick said these efforts by Kavanaugh and his buddy Judge were done so the girls "could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

"I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their 'turn' with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh," Swetnick said.

She also said in her affidavit sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee that in approximately 1982 "I became the victim of one of these 'gang' or 'train' rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present."

"Shortly after the incident, I shared what had transpired with at least two other people," Swetnick said.

"During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me, I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking."

She says that she shared the story of her own alleged gang rape, which she says took place around 1982, with "at least two other people" shortly after it occurred.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied committing any sexual misconduct. He also claims to have been a virgin in high school.

Judge's lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for a comment on the allegations.

A spokeswoman for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in response to the affidavit, said, "This morning Michael Avenatti provided a declaration to the Judiciary Committee. Committee lawyers are in the process of reviewing it now."

Ranking Judiciary Committee Democratic member Dianne Feinstein of California did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on Avenatti's client.

Avenatti had for several days said he had a client, until now unnamed, who had been aware of gang rapes connected to Kavanaugh. His release of Swetnick's affidavit to the chief counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee comes a day before Kavanaugh and another woman accusing him of sexual assault are due to testify at that committee.