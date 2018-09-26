It's not just US tech: Big index changes are coming to every global stock market

The major changes to the U.S. tech and telecom indexes that you've been hearing a lot about reflect the ceaseless merging of telecoms, technology and media companies. But what you may not realize is that these index changes are not ending this week or limited to the U.S. stock market — more index overhauls will be occurring across global stock markets through the end of the year, hitting some of the largest public companies around the world, including Alibaba.
Such integration of technologies may feel seamless in our personal lives, but it may cause disruption to pension funds, global investment portfolios and more index funds than you now realize.