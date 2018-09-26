Top Democrats call for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's withdrawal

Top Democrats pushed for President Donald Trump to withdraw his Supreme Court choice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination after the latest explosive allegations against the judge.

In a letter to Trump dated Wednesday, all Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee urged the president to pull the appeals judge's nomination or "direct the FBI to re-open its background investigation" to examine accusations of sexual misconduct. The members of the panel, which oversees judicial nominations, argued that the claims against Kavanaugh are more than enough "to trigger a meaningful nonpartisan investigation."

"The standard of character and fitness for a position on the nation's highest court must be higher than this," the Democrats wrote. "Judge Kavanaugh has staunchly declared his respect for women and issued blanket denials of any possible misconduct, but those declarations are in serious doubt."

"We therefore ask that you immediately direct an FBI investigation or withdraw this nomination," read the letter, signed by committee ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.