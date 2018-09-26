Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged 15 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported second-quarter earnings numbers that missed expectations. The company reported earnings per share of 36 cents, compared to the 50 cents per share expected by analysts. The company reported $2.94 billion in revenue, less than analysts' estimate of $2.96 billion.

Comparable sales were down 0.6 percent, while analysts expected a 0.3 percent increase. Bed Bath & Beyond also provided weak earnings guidance for the rest of the year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock dipped almost 6 percent in the extended session after the company announced a public offering of 3 million shares of common stock. The Texas-based company said it will use the proceeds from the offering to "repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility."

ChemoCentryx shares fell as much as 12 percent in after-hours trading following an announcement that the biopharmaceutical company has commenced a public offering of $75 million worth of common stock.