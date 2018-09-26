Stocks making the biggest move premarket: NKE, IBM, MRK, KBH, SVMK & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Nike – Nike reported quarterly profit of 67 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. The athletic footwear and apparel maker's revenue was just barely above Street forecasts. Nike benefited from strong consumer spending in the U.S. market, among other factors, but some analysts are concerned about what they consider weaker than expected profit margins.

IBM – The stock was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at UBS, which thinks IBM's services and artificial intelligence businesses will perform well enough to outweigh any issues in the mainframe operations.

Merck – The drugmaker has rescinded its mandatory age 65 retirement rule for its chief executive officer, and said current CEO Kenneth Frazier will remain in the job after he turns 65 in December of 2019.

KB Home – KB Home beat estimates by 10 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share. The home builder's revenue came in slightly below consensus, however. Home deliveries were up by 8 percent during the quarter compared to a year earlier, and KB Home also reported improved operating margins.

SVMK – SVMK priced its initial public offering at $12 per share, above the expected range of $9 to $11 per share. The parent of SurveyMonkey also increased the size of its offering to 15 million shares from the original 13.5 million, and the IPO's pricing gives the company a market value of $1.46 billion.

Deutsche Bank – Deutsche Bank has examined the possibility of a merger with UBS, according to German business daily Handelsblatt. The paper said the German bank has also examined the idea of a potential merger with Commerzbank.

Delta Air Lines – Delta briefly halted domestic departures yesterday because of an issue with its computer network. The airline said systems have been restored, and reported no diversions or cancellations as a result of the issue.

CBS – CBS named former Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons as interim chairman, following the resignation of former CBS chairman and chief executive Leslie Moonves earlier this month.

Comcast – Comcast said it has purchased an additional 135.9 million shares of Britain's Sky in the open market, bringing the NBCUniversal and CNBC parent's stake in Sky to 36.95 percent. Comcast won a bidding contest with 21st Century Fox over the weekend for Sky, although Fox still holds a 39 percent stake and continues to consider its options for that stake.

Cintas – Cintas reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, beating forecasts by 12 cents a share. Revenue came in slightly above forecasts. The uniform supplier also raised its earnings and revenue forecast for the full year.

Nielsen Holdings – Nielsen has drawn takeover interest from Blackstone and Carlyle Group, according to a Bloomberg report. The private-equity firms may put in offers for the provider of TV ratings, but talks are said to be at an early stage and other suitors may enter the bidding as well.

GoPro – The stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "perform" at Oppenheimer, based on the high definition camera maker's new product offerings and what the firm calls appropriate pricing.