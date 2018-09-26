US-Mexico trade deal to be released Thursday will allow Canada to be added later, sources say

The United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer plans to issue the text of a trade deal with just the U.S. and Mexico on Thursday that will allow Canada to be added later, two sources told CNBC. The sources added that the release of the text could slip into the weekend.

The Trump administration has been hurrying to meet an Oct. 1 deadline to strike a new North American trade deal. Lighthizer, in New York Tuesday, said that that the U.S. would "go ahead" with a deal with Mexico, but left open the possibility of including Canada.

"If Canada comes along now, that would be the best," Lighthizer said. "If Canada comes along later, that's what will happen."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.