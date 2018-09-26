Politics

Trump says 'we'll keep the government open' as shutdown deadline looms

  • President Donald Trump says "we'll keep the government open" as a government shutdown deadline approaches.
  • The president had raised the possibility of vetoing a spending bill that the House is set to pass later Wednesday.
  • He has expressed frustration about the legislation not funding his proposed border wall.
President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 26, 2018. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
President Donald Trump just calmed fears about a government shutdown, for the moment.

"We'll keep the government open. We're going to keep the government open," he told reporters Wednesday during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the United Nations General Assembly.

The House is set to approve a proposal later Wednesday that would fund the Defense Department and a few other agencies for a year, along with a short-term funding measure for the rest of the government. The Senate already passed it, so it would go to the president's desk with days to spare before funding lapses at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday.

In recent weeks, Trump raised concerns that he would veto the legislation due to frustration that it does not fund his proposed border wall. Last week, he called the bill "ridiculous" and urged Republicans to "GET TOUGH!"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan oppose letting the government shut down and want to address border wall funding after November's midterm elections. Earlier in the day, Ryan said Trump told him he would sign the spending bill.