The Federal Open Market Committee will begin the second and final day of its September monetary policy gathering Wednesday, with analysts expecting the Fed to announce a quarter-point rate hike when it concludes its meeting at 2 p.m. ET.

The event will be watched closely to see if the Federal Reserve provides any signals as to where monetary policy will be heading over the coming months.

In data, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by new home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

Tensions remain high in the ongoing U.S.-China trade row. During a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, President Donald Trump defended his administration's stance on trade, telling international leaders that the U.S. would no longer endure "such abuse," but act in its "national interest" when it feels like it's being duped.

Another trade partnership that is hanging in the balance is Canada, as a deadline for the States and its neighbor to secure a deal draws closer. On Tuesday, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the U.S. was prepared to move forward with Mexico on a new NAFTA-style accord — with or without Canada's participation.

The U.S. Treasury is not expected to auction anything during today's session.