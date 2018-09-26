Wall Street expected to open higher as investors await Fed decision

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for Friday, according to a notice from Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. That's a day after the hearing on sexual assault allegations. (CNBC)



* Kavanaugh accuser has 4 people to corroborate claims (USA Today)

* Arizona sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Kavanaugh and Ford (Axios)

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference this evening following his meetings at the United Nations in New York. The president is expected to also talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reuters)



Trump defended his administration's trade clashes yesterday to the UN General Assembly, telling world leaders the United States will act in its "national interest" when it feels cheated. The president took his most specific jabs at Beijing. (CNBC)



* Trump boast draws laughter during his General Assembly speech (CNBC)

Trump told advisors he's open to keeping Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on the job, the Wall Street Journal reported. And allies of the No. 2 Justice Department official reportedly said he's given the impression he doesn't plan to quit.

The U.S. is ready to move ahead with Mexico alone on a new deal that will replace NAFTA, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. Trump wants a deal signed by Sept. 30, before Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto leaves office. (CNBC)

Brock Long, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, cost the government $151,000 through the unauthorized use of government vehicles that included travel to his home in North Carolina, according to an internal investigation. (WSJ)

Uber executive Cameron Poetzscher, who played a key role in negotiating SoftBank's investment in the ride-hailing firm, was disciplined after a probe found he had a pattern of making sexually suggestive comments about other co-workers. (WSJ)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) briefly halted domestic departures yesterday because of an issue with its computer network. The airline said systems have been restored, and reported no diversions or cancelations as a result of the issue. (CNBC)

A Community Health Systems (CYH) subsidiary agreed to pay more than $260 million and entered a deferred prosecution agreement to settle criminal charges for allegedly paying physicians kickbacks and defrauding Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs. (CNBC)

CBS (CBS) named former Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons as interim chairman of its board of directors, following the resignation of former CBS Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves earlier this month amid sexual assault allegations. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) has expanded its grocery delivery service from its Whole Foods stores to more cities across the U.S. The service is available in Milwaukee, Omaha, Detroit, Jacksonville, Madison, Orlando, St. Louis, Ann Arbor, Tampa and Tulsa. (CNBC)

Leading internet search engine Google will acknowledge that it has made "mistakes" on privacy issues in testimony an executive of the Alphabet (GOOGL) unit will deliver to a U.S. Senate committee today, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.



