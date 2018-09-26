Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference live

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is delivering his quarterly news conference Wednesday, following the central bank's two-day policy meeting. The Federal Open Market Committee raised interest rates and upped its economic projections. The central bank also dropped "accommodative" from the description of its monetary policy stance in the Wednesday statement.

Questions likely to come Powell's way include the ongoing trade war, the longer-range view of the economy and the Fed's view on its targets for growth.

