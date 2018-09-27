The Faber Report

Athenahealth receives multiple bids, sources say

  • The three bids are not seen as much above the stock price of $131 before news of the bids, the sources said.
  • Paul Singer's Elliott Management made an unsolicited all-cash $160 a share offer earlier this year.
Athenahealth has received multiple bids, sources tell CNBC.

The bids are not seen as being far above the stock price of $131 before the latest news, but the Athenahealth board is motivated to get a deal done, the sources said. Interest is coming from two private equity firms and one strategic buyer, the sources said.

Paul Singer's Elliott Management previously had bid $160 a share for the healthcare software maker in an all-cash unsolicited offer. That put pressure on the company to consider strategic options. Jonathan Bush stepped down as CEO in June.

It initiated a strategic review in June and said it would consider a sale or merger or remaining as an independent company.

Shares of Athenahealth rose 2.3 percent on Thursday.

