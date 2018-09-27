This site is helping millennials quit their jobs to work abroad

How would you like to quit your day job and go in search of adventure on the other side of the world?

To many, it may sound like the stuff of dreams — but with potentially nightmarish financial and professional repercussions.

Well, how about if you could do so while earning a living and advancing your career?

That's exactly where recruitment site Jobbatical is trying to help. Listing tech, creative and business positions with start-ups in far-flung locations, the company aims to satisfy young people's wanderlust while enabling them to boost their resumes, according to founder and CEO Karoli Hindriks.

"We're establishing a global marketplace for career adventures," Hindriks told CNBC Make It.