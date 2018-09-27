Google was started in this garage office in California 1998 — take a look inside

Today, Google is an $800 billion tech behemoth with nearly 90,000 employees spread around the world. But, 20 years ago, Google was a fledgling internet company consisting of its two founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, working out of a garage.

Now, you can see what it was like for Page and Brin to work out of that cramped garage in 1998, thanks to a new virtual tour posted online by Google on Thursday.

Google is celebrating its 20th birthday today (though the company was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998, Google marks its anniversary each year on September 27). The company is marking its two-decade celebration by recreating the Menlo Park, California garage where Page and Brin first launched the website.

Google historians can now take a virtual tour of Google's earliest office in new street-view 360-degree images from Google Maps. The images are titled "Susan's Garage," a reference to Susan Wojcicki, who rented the garage of her Menlo Park home to her friends, Page and Brin, when they were Ph.D. students at Stanford looking to get their new company off the ground.

Take a look.