How Americans watched Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford testify

A couple on New York City's subway listens to the Christine Blasey Ford hearing, September 27, 2018.
Amanda Aronczyk | WNYC | USofAnxiety
Millions of Americans were fixated Thursday on the scene of a woman, Christine Blasey Ford, telling the Senate Judiciary Committee her claim of being sexually assaulted as a 15-year-old high school girl in the early 1980s by a drunken Brett Kavanaugh, who is now President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Photos of them watching and listening Ford's testimony, or visiting Congress to show their support for her — or for Kavanaugh — were shared across social media.

Kavanaugh, who strongly denies Ford's allegations, as well as those made by at least two other women who have recently come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, is set to testify Thursday afternoon.

Students at the University of Southern California (USC) watch a live telecast of the testimony from Brett Kavanaugh over sexual assault allegations from Christine Blasey Ford on September 27, 2018 at the Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism in Los Angeles, California. 
Frederic J. Bown | AFP | Getty Images
Lunch diners watch the televised testimony by Christine Blasey Ford in the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by the. U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, at Merchant Kitchen and Drinks in Boston, U.S., September 27, 2018.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Lunch diners watch the televised testimony by Christine Blasey Ford in the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by the. U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, at Merchant Kitchen and Drinks in Boston, U.S., September 27, 2018.