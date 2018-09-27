Millions of Americans were fixated Thursday on the scene of a woman, Christine Blasey Ford, telling the Senate Judiciary Committee her claim of being sexually assaulted as a 15-year-old high school girl in the early 1980s by a drunken Brett Kavanaugh, who is now President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Photos of them watching and listening Ford's testimony, or visiting Congress to show their support for her — or for Kavanaugh — were shared across social media.

Kavanaugh, who strongly denies Ford's allegations, as well as those made by at least two other women who have recently come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, is set to testify Thursday afternoon.