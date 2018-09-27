Politics

Sen. Harris asks Kavanaugh why he alleges a Democratic smear campaign — when Gorsuch faced no sexual misconduct claims

  • Sen. Kamala Harris questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about why he thinks a sexual assault accusation against him is a Democratic hit job.
  • She asked why Kavanaugh faced an assault claim while Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's first nominee to the Supreme Court, did not.
  • Kavanaugh says he proved his innocence with calendars and statements.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)
Getty Images
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Sen. Kamala Harris pressed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday about why he called a sexual assault accusation against him a "political hit" — when another man President Donald Trump chose for the highest U.S. court faced no such claims.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the appeals judge angrily denied college professor Christine Blasey Ford's allegation that he assaulted her when they were in high school in 1982. Earlier in the day, Ford emotionally recounted the alleged encounter. She repeatedly said she had no political agenda but felt a "civic duty" to come forward.

Asked later about his claim of a political smear, Kavanaugh said he did not think Ford herself had political motivations, but alleged Democrats used her claim for their own purposes. Harris, D-Calif., pressed Kavanaugh about why Justice Neil Gorsuch — whom the Senate narrowly confirmed last year — never faced an assault accusation despite a similar background.

"I did a rough kind of analysis of similarities. You both attended Georgetown Prep, you both attended very prestigious law schools, you both clerked for Justice [Anthony] Kennedy, you were both circuit judges, you were both nominated to the Supreme Court, you were both questioned about your record," Harris said. "The only difference is you have been accused of sexual assault. How do you reconcile your statement about a conspiracy against you with the treatment of someone who was before this body not very long ago?"

Kavanaugh argued that he "explained that in [his] opening statement." He pointed to calendars he provided from the summer of 1982, when the alleged assault happened, and statements from potential witnesses who said they did not remember the incident happening.

(This combination of pictures shows Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (R) of sexually assaulting her at a party 36 years ago, during testimony during Kavanaugh's US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018. 
Key moments from Brett Kavanaugh's and Christine Blasey Ford's Senate testimony   

None of the people who Ford said attended the gathering where Kavanaugh assaulted her were witnesses at the hearing Thursday. Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge, who Ford said was in the room at the time of the alleged assault, was not questioned at the hearing.

Some Republican lawmakers joined Kavanaugh in alleging a Democratic smear campaign. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., angrily argued his colleagues wanted to "destroy this guy's life, hold this seat open and hope [they] win [the presidency] in 2020."

The judiciary panel could advance Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate as early as Friday.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...