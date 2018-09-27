There are just over 25 ounces in the 750 ml. bottle, and since a serving of whiskey is 1 ounce, if the whiskey sells for $1.2 million that's $48,000 a glass.

"The market for rare, limited release, high-quality whiskies has been broadening," Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of Sotheby's Wine tells CNBC Make It, "and demand has significantly increased in the last three years, driven by Asian and American buyers. As the market broadens, prices have increased. Last year, the four highest prices achieved by Sotheby's Wine, both auction and retail, were whiskey."

Ritchie says The Macallan 1926 with Peter Blake label is expected to fetch between $700,000 to $1.2 million.

Before Bonhams Hong Kong, two bottles of The Macallan 1926, one with a Peter Blake label and one with a Valerio Adami label (only 12 were made with this Italian artist) sold at Dubai Airport retailer Le Clos for $60,000 each in April 2018. A bottle of The Macallan 1926 (with Valerio Adami label) went for $75,000 at a Christie's auction in 2007, according to Sotheby's.