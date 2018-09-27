Rite Aid matches earnings expectations, beats revenue

Rite Aid on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that met Wall Street's expectations and revenue that slightly surpassed them.

It also announced that it is separating the CEO and chairman position. Director Bruce Bodaken will become chairman and John Standley will remain CEO.

Here's how Rite Aid did compared with what Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected:

Adjusted losses: 1 cent per share vs. 1 cent per share

Revenue: $5.42 billion vs. $5.36 billion

Rite Aid's stock gained more than 2 percent in premarket trading.

The company reported a net loss of $352.3 million, or 33 cents per share. It said it incurred $282.6 million in intangible asset impairment charges related to its pharmacy services segment. When stripping out such one-time events, the company reported a loss $7.9 million or 1 cent per share, which was in line with what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected.

The drugstore chain's revenue hit $5.42 billion, slightly above the $5.36 billion Wall Street had anticipated.

Same-store sales increased 1 percent from the same quarter last year, including a 1.6 percent increase in pharmacy sales and a 0.1 percent decrease in front-end sales.

Rite Aid's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were $148.6 million, compared with $136.9 million from the previous year.

Rite Aid reaffirmed the full-year forecast it gave last month. It expects revenues to be between $21.7 billion and $22.1 billion for fiscal year 2019, same-store sales to be flat or increase to 1 percent, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $540 million to $590 million, and capital expenditures to total about $250 million.

However, it now expects its net loss for the year to be between $440 million and $485 million, higher than the previously given $125 million and $170 million, because of impairment charges. It now anticipates its adjusted earnings to be a loss of 3 cents per share or earnings of 1 cent per share.

"While we have important work ahead of us, we also have full confidence in our strategy, our team and our company to succeed in building significant momentum for the future as we continue to work to meet the evolving needs of our customers and create value for our shareholders," Standley said.

In addition to the separation of the CEO and chairman positions, Rite Aid nominated three independent directors — Robert E. Knowling Jr., Louis P. Miramontes and Arun Nayar — to the board.

Rite Aid terminated its planned merger with grocery chain Albertsons last month amid opposition from investors. Critics argued the deal would have provided Albertsons' private equity owner, Cerberus Capital Management, a vehicle to take the company public without rewarding Rite Aid shareholders.

The deal's collapse came just a year after regulators thwarted Walgreens Boots Alliance's acquisition Rite Aid. Walgreens instead purchased 1,932 of Rite Aid's 4,600 stores for $4.37 billion. This helped Rite Aid pay off some of its debt but left it it with a much smaller footprint than Walgreens and CVS Health.

Drugstores are facing pressure as Amazon poaches their so-called front end sales of greeting cards and household goods. The e-commerce giant now enters the prescription delivery space with its acquisition of PillPack. Both Walgreens and CVS have signaled they want to add more health services to their stores to keep customers coming in.

CVS is awaiting regulatory approval for its $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna, a deal that would create a health-care powerhouse. Walgreens is partnering with a number of companies, including insurer Humana and diagnostic company Labcorp, to test different health offerings in Walgreens stores.

Shares of Rite Aid have fallen 35 percent this year to $1.28 per share. The drugstore chain has a market value of $1.37 billion. Walgreens shares are essentially flat this year and are trading at $72.96 per share. The company's market cap is $72.41 billion. CVS' stock is up about 8 percent this year, with shares trading at $78.43. CVS' market value is $79.85 billion.

—CNBC's Lauren Hirsch contributed to this report