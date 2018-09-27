[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear testimony on Thursday from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a research psychologist at Palo Alto University who says that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school in the early 1980s.
Following opening statements from lawmakers, Ford will tell the committee about her allegation, first made public less than two weeks ago in an interview with The Washington Post, and will argue that she is speaking out because of her sense of civic duty.
"I have been accused of acting out of partisan political motives," Ford will say, according to her prepared remarks. "Those who say that do not know me."
Ahead of the start of the hearing, a lingering question mark is Ford's questioner, Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona sex-crimes prosecutor. Republicans have sought to avoid the spectacle of an all-male panel of GOP senators questioning a woman who claims to be a victim of sexual assault. In tapping an experienced female prosecutor, Republicans have also said they plan to avoid turning the hearing into a "political sideshow."