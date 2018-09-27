Kavanaugh will face questions second. The federal appeals court judge has categorically denied the allegations against him and is prepared to tell the committee that he "never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes," according to his prepared remarks.

Kavanaugh is expected to face questions about the incident alleged to have taken place in a Maryland home in the summer of 1982, as well as his high school and college drinking habits. In an interview with Fox News Monday, Kavanaugh denied ever drinking to the point of blacking out.

Kavanaugh has said that in high school and college he was focused on athletics and his academic career, though some of his former classmates have cast doubt on his account. Democrats have also pointed to captions in his high school yearbook, in which he wrote that he was "treasurer" of "keg city club."

"I was not perfect in those days, just as I am not perfect today. I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many," Kavanaugh will say in his opening statement. "In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now. But that's not why we are here today."

The hearing marks a pivotal moment in what has become a raucous confirmation process. Kavnaugh's chances, once thought to be assured, have been thrust into uncertainty since Ford came forward. On Thursday, a number of senators who are thought to be critical to Kavanaugh's confirmation vote, have said they will be watching closely.

The president himself, who has called all the allegations false, said Wednesday that he was open to Ford persuading him otherwise.

"I'm going to be watching, you know, believe it or not, I'm going to see what's said," Trump said. "It's possible that [Ford] will be convincing."