7 commonly misused words that could ruin your resume

If you're giving your resume a second or third read, consider this terrifying thought: Spell check won't catch some of your biggest errors.

That's because it's possible you're misusing common words. These mistakes don't just make a poor impression. They could change the message you're trying to communicate.

Remember: Hiring managers take notice of everything, from word choice to typos. Even the smallest resume mistake can be enough to disqualify you.

"[The resume] is something that the candidate is using to represent themselves," Google senior recruiter Lisa Stern Haynes says in a company podcast. "So if there are going to be mistakes on that and you're noticing sloppiness on there, that really is a great indicator of how they'll perform in a job."

In their book "That Doesn't Mean What You Think it Means," authors Ross and Kathryn Petras delve into the proper meanings of the most commonly mixed-up words.

As you craft your resume, make sure that you're correctly using these seven terms so your resume doesn't land in the rejection pile.