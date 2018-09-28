I shopped at Amazon's new 4-star-product store in New York City — here's why I wouldn't do it again

It had been open less than an hour when I arrived around 10:45 a.m., and it was already filled with curious shoppers. I wandered through the brightly lit aisles that felt like a display for Amazon's top-selling products, one where you can actually pick them up and touch them instead of just seeing them online, which is a brick-and-mortar perk.

Items were separated in categories like "Devices and Electronics," "Travel Essentials" and "Games and Puzzles," but also themed sections like "Most Wished For," "Hot Right Now," "Quirky Kitchen Gifts" and "Top Selling in N.Y.C.," which had items like a Nutribullet, a blender and nutrient extractor, and a Black & Decker portable vacuum.

As a fan of Amazon.com and an Amazon Prime member, I was eager to see what they were selling. But unfortunately, for me, "Top Selling" didn't necessarily translate to cool or interesting. Many of the products seemed to be things you could just as easily find at Target or Walmart.

There were exceptions though, and a favorite for me was probably the Smart Home Devices section. It had products like a WiFi light bulb that's brightness and even color can be controlled via Smartphone. (A quick Google later revealed Best Buy and others sell similar bulbs, but I had never seen them before.)