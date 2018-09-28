I shopped at Amazon's new 4-star-product store in New York City — here's why I wouldn't do it again

Amazon, the behemoth e-tailer that reached $1 trillion market cap for the first time on Sept. 4, has been making a foray into retail. Its latest move is opening the first Amazon 4-Star store in Manhattan, New York on Thursday.
The store, in the Soho neighborhood, features top-selling and trending items rated four stars and above on Amazon.com, with popular products from categories that include devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys and books. The in-store products have collectively earned more than 1.8 million five-star customer reviews with an average of 4.4 stars (how reliable those reviews are is debatable of course) and the selection is curated by an internal team.