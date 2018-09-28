Cramer's game plan: A busy week ahead of a make-or-break report   

The third quarter is wrapping up, September is coming to a close, and CNBC's Jim Cramer can finally breathe.

"The third quarter's in the bag and it's been a good one — best in five years. Even September was good, and historically, that tends to be a rough month," the "Mad Money" host said on Friday. "In fact, the market's been so robust that you have to think long and hard about stocks that have lagged behind here."

The two that stood out to Cramer were Tesla and Facebook, both of which dropped on Friday on "self-inflicted wounds," he said.

At Tesla, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged CEO Elon Musk with fraud, sending shares of the automaker into a nosedive.

On the other side of the tech arena, Facebook's stock plunged nearly 3 percent on news that the social media colossus discovered a "security issue" that spread to nearly 50 million user accounts.

But barring those two instances, Cramer was pleased with how the quarter turned out. With that in mind, he turned to his weekly game plan, which includes a market-critical report on Friday: