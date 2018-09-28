8 easy ways to make flying coach feel like first class

I've taken hundreds of flights in economy (both domestic and international) and I know it gets uncomfortable.

The seats are small (standard is about 17 inches wide on domestic airlines) with little recline and leg room (standard seat pitch — the space between your seat and the one in front of you — is 29 to 32 inches) and you never know who you'll sit next to (a crying baby or someone with bare feet propped on the seat?). Also, why does it feel like the overhead bins are already full when you get on board?

Flying business class is obviously cushier but also expensive. The difference in price between economy and business can range from $50 to $3,000 (prices vary by factors like airline and length of flight), according to FareCompare.

Of course there are some obvious ways to make your flight more bearable: Bring your own food and some sort of personal entertainment system. But there are also some sneakier ways to ensure sitting in economy isn't a nightmare.

Here are eight ways you can make flying coach feel like first class on your next flight.