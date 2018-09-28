Hong Kong’s 28-month property bull run just came to an end.

Hong Kong house prices have fallen on average for the first time since early 2016, as sentiment looks to have turned against the city's notoriously expensive real estate market.

The city's official index that tracks the price of private homes, dropped by 0.6 point to 393.9 last month, from 394.2 a month earlier, according to data by the Rating and Valuation Department.

The last recorded monthly fall was in March 2016.

The prospect of rising interest rates are being blamed for the slowdown and HSBC raised borrowing costs for Hong Kong residents for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday. That move followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike a day earlier.