Here's how much you have to save every month to retire with $1 million

Half of Americans think $1 million is enough to retire on, according to personal finance site NerdWallet.

Depending on when you stop working and what you want your lifestyle to look like in your golden years, you may need more or less than that. But if you're aiming for $1 million, NerdWallet has broken down exactly how much you have to save per month to reach that goal by age 67.

The chart assumes a 6 percent average annual investment return. The green bars represent how much you need to save and the blue bars represent your investment return.

