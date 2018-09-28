Meet four women changing the face of NFL coaching

Women account for nearly half of the NFL's fan base, yet they make up just a third of league employees, according to CBS News. The league continues to be overwhelmingly male-dominated — there has never been a woman head coach or general manager of an NFL team.

But there are a few women working hard to break the sport's glass ceiling. In fact, at an NFL forum held earlier this year for women in sports, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera encouraged those women to keep pushing to make their football goals reality.

"There are jobs for women involved in the NFL and they're not on the outside, they're on the inside," CBS News reports him saying. "They're making decisions."

Below are four women who have forged their own paths on NFL coaching staffs: