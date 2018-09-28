With no one hitting all winning numbers this week in the country's two biggest lottery games, almost $550 million in jackpot money is now up for grabs in this weekend's drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $336 million and Powerball's top prize now stands at $213 million.

If you manage to snag the jackpot in either of the next drawings — Friday night for Mega Millions and Saturday night for Powerball — the first thing to do is consider the magnitude of your win. When you come into a life-changing amount of money, there's more involved than suddenly having a big bank account and deciding what to buy.