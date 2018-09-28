The top reason people start a side business may not be what you think 

More money.

That's the plain and simple truth about starting a side business.

About 57 million Americans have a side hustle, according to The Hartford. The insurance company conducted an online survey of 4,135 U.S. adults in May – 1,033 of whom said they have a side business.

More than half of these part-time business-owners work full-time, and they say it takes about 10 hours or fewer every week. Half of those with a full-time job said at least some of their time off goes to working on the side gig.

But the most interesting finding was, no matter the age of the business-owner, nearly two-thirds said finances were the main driver of starting a side hustle.