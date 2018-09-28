SEC says Musk chose $420 price for Tesla shares because it's a pot reference

Elon Musk's departure might not be so bad for Tesla - he needs to grow up: Analyst 3 Hours Ago | 02:15

Tesla CEO Elon Musk picked $420 as the share price for possibly taking the company private in August because it is a reference to pot culture, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged on Thursday during a news conference.

The SEC has sued Musk for fraud, charging the Tesla chief with making "false and misleading tweets," and for failing to properly notify regulators of material company events.

Musk said the SEC's allegations are "unjustified" and that he acted in the best interests of investors.

"We allege that Musk had arrived at the price of $420 by assuming a 20 percent premium of what Tesla's then existing share price (was), and then rounding up to $420 because of the significance of that number in marijuana culture, and his belief that his girlfriend would be amused by it," Steven Peikin, co-director of enforcement at the SEC, said during the conference.