The highest-paid player on every NFL team right now

Jeff Zelevansky | Getty Images
Top-tier NFL contracts often seem to involve staggering amounts of money. But how much are players really taking home?

Unlike many other professional sport leagues, the full amount of an NFL contract usually isn't guaranteed up front. Players tend to receive a portion of the overall value of their contract at signing, and then are paid an amount each year for the duration of their contract. That annual amount, however, is contingent upon performance and injuries, and can vary year to year.

Personal finance site GOBankingRates examined NFL contracts to see which athletes on each of the league's 32 teams earn the most guaranteed money from their deals.

The only player on this list who has a fully-guaranteed contract is Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million guaranteed deal.

Take a look at the list below to see which athletes are earning the most, guaranteed:

1. Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tom Pennington | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $150 million

Total guaranteed at signing: $94,500,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $18,900,00

2. Chicago Bears Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 24-17 at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Quinn Harris | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $141 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $60,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $10,000,000

3. San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Michael Zagaris | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $137 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $48,700,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $9,740,000

4. Detroit Lions Quarterback Matt Stafford

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions calls a signal while playing the New England Patriots at Ford Field on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan
Gregory Shamus | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $135 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $60,500,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $12,100,000

5. Los Angeles Rams Defensive End Aaron Donald

Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a tackle during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. 
Christian Petersen | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $135 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $50,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $8,333,333

6. Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Getty Images
Total contract amount: $134 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $78,700,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $19,675,000

7. Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr

Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of their preseason NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Thearon W. Henderson | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $125,025,000

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $40,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $8,000,000

8. Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts
 Maddie Meyer via Getty
Total contract amount: $122,970,000

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $47,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $9,400,000

9. Denver Broncos Outside Linebacker Von Miller

Super Bowl MVP Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.
Getty Images
Total contract amount $114.5 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $42,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $7,000,000

10. Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers points to the crowd in the fourth quarter of their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Ezra Shaw | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $103.8 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $41,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $8,200,000

11. Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox

Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles prior to the game against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 30, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mitchell Leff | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $102.6 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $36,299,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $6,049,833

12. Kansas City Chiefs Outside Linebacker Justin Houston

Justin Houston #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a stop in the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Houston, Texas. 
Tim Warner | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $101 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $32,500,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $5,416,667

13. Houston Texans Defensive End J.J. Watts

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 19: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a 27-23 win over the New England Patriotsin a preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $100 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $20,876, 385

Average amount guaranteed per year: $3,479,398

14. Dallas Cowboys Left Tackle Tyron Smith

Offensive lineman Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
George Gojkovich | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $97.6 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $22,118,013

Average amount guaranteed per year: $2,764,752

15. Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the NFL International Series Game between Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium on October 30, 2016 in London, England.
Getty Images
Total contract amount: $96 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $17,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $2,833,333

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-21 at Raymond James Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. 
Michael Reaves | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $95.2 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $14,757,308

Average amount guaranteed per year: $2,108,187

17. Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Tackle Marcell Dareus

Marcell Dareus #99 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a play in the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Sam Greenwood | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $95.1 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $42,900,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $7,150,000

18. Washington Redskins Quarterback Alex Smith

Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at FedExField on September 16, 2018 in Landover, Maryland.
Patrick Smith | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $94 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $55,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $13,750,000

19. New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

 Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 9, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Jim McIsaac | Getty Images 
Total contract amount: $90 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $40,959,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $8,191,800

20. Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes under pressure from defensive lineman Allen Bailey #97 of the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.
Getty Images
Total contract amount: $87.6 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $31,700,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $7,925,000

21. Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs in to the locker room during halftime of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 24, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 
Julio Aguilar | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $87.4 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $34,250,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $8,562,500

22. Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins

Quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sideline with teammates during the singing of the National Anthem on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.
Dustin Bradford | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $84 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $84,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $28,000,000

23. Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Philip Rivers

 Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. 
Tom Szczerbowski | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $83,250,000

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $37,500,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $9,375,000

24. Arizona Cardinals Defensive End Chandler Jones

Outside linebacker Chandler Jones #55 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. 
Christian Petersen | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $82.5 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $31,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $6,200,000

25. Tennessee Titans Left Tackle Taylor Lewan

Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Wesley Hitt | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $80 million

Total amount guaranteed: $34,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $6,800,000

26. Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Mark Brown | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $77 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $21,500,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $5,375,000

27. Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry

 Wide receiver Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Diamond Images | Diamond Images | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $75.5 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $34,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $46,800,000

28. New York Jets Cornerback Trumaine Johnson

 Trumaine Johnson #22 of the New York Jets looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. 
Joe Robbins | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $72.5 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $34,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $6,800,00

29. Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco celebrates after a touchdown by Ray Rice against the New England Patriots during the 2013 AFC Championship game on January 20, 2013.
Getty Images
Total contract amount: $66.4 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $44,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $14,666,667

30. New England Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

 Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. 
Rey Del Rio | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $65 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $31,000,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $6,200,000

31. New Orleans Saints Left Tackle Terron Armstead

Terron Armstead #72 of the New Orleans Saints looks on from the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 12, 2017 in Buffalo, New York.
Tom Szczerbowski | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Total contract amount:$65 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $20,880,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $4,176,000

32. Buffalo Bills Defensive Tackle Star Lotulelei

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei #98 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field prior to a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. 
Diamond Images | Diamond Images | Getty Images
Total contract amount: $50 million

Total amount guaranteed at signing: $18,500,000

Average amount guaranteed per year: $3,700,000

