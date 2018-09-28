The highest-paid player on every NFL team right now

Top-tier NFL contracts often seem to involve staggering amounts of money. But how much are players really taking home?

Unlike many other professional sport leagues, the full amount of an NFL contract usually isn't guaranteed up front. Players tend to receive a portion of the overall value of their contract at signing, and then are paid an amount each year for the duration of their contract. That annual amount, however, is contingent upon performance and injuries, and can vary year to year.

Personal finance site GOBankingRates examined NFL contracts to see which athletes on each of the league's 32 teams earn the most guaranteed money from their deals.

The only player on this list who has a fully-guaranteed contract is Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million guaranteed deal.

Take a look at the list below to see which athletes are earning the most, guaranteed: