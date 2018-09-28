Top VC deals: SurveyMonkey goes public, SoftBank leads three massive rounds

Indian hotel tech startup OYO on Tuesday announced a $1 billion funding round, led by SoftBank's Vision Fund. Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners also participated in the round. Founded in 2013, OYO partners with independent and small hotel owners and works with them to standardize the rooms and services. OYO plans to invest $600 million of the new funds in China. The company will use the remaining funds to expand in India and enter new markets.

The Vision Fund also led a $400 million Series F round for real-estate startup Compass, the company announced Thursday. Compass aims to ease the buying and selling of homes by working with real estate agents. Founded in 2012, the company operates in more than a dozen major U.S. markets. Qatar Investment Authority also participated in the round, which brings Compass' total funding to $1.2 billion.

SoftBank took a minority stake in online real estate marketplace Opendoor with a $400 million investment from The Vision Fund, the company announced Thursday. SoftBank will install a managing director, Jeff Housenbold, on Opendoor's board of directors. Total equity funding for Opendoor now exceeds $1 billion. The company aids in the buying and selling of homes, and operates in 19 cities.