Bonds

US Treasury yields dip ahead of economic data 

U.S. government debt prices posted slight gains on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 3.040 percent at 5:25 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the red at 3.172 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

As another week draws to a close, investors in the bond market will be turning their attention to the slew of economic data due out on Friday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, personal income, consumer spending and core PCE figures are due, followed by Chicago purchasing managers' index data at 9:45 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. ET.

Investors will likely still be digesting comments made by the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve. On Thursday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in Washington that there was not a high chance of the U.S. economy facing a recession in the next two years, while adding that the central bank would continue to gradually increase rates; Reuters reported.

Coming up on Friday, New York Fed President John Williams is set to deliver remarks at the "Reserve Reductions, Money Markets, and Future Frameworks" conference in New York.

Switching focus, politics continues to stir up sentiment in the States. Friday morning is expected to see the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Kavanaugh appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, amid multiple accusations of misconduct and a testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who testified to the committee Thursday that Kavanaugh had drunkenly pinned her to a bed and groped her at a high school gathering in 1982. During the nominee's opening remarks, Kavanaugh labelled his confirmation process a "national disgrace."

Elsewhere, investors continue to keep an eye on trade developments between the U.S. and major economies, including Canada and China, as trade tensions continue to ratchet up.

As trade tensions bubble away, President Donald Trump is set to welcome Chile's President Sebastián Piñera to the White House, where the two leaders will likely comment on pro-growth policies, combating corrupt and illicit networks and cybersecurity.

No auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Friday.

