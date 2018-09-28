US Treasury yields dip ahead of economic data 

As another week draws to a close, investors in the bond market will be turning their attention to the slew of economic data due out on Friday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, personal income, consumer spending and core PCE figures are due, followed by Chicago purchasing managers' index data at 9:45 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. ET.

Investors will likely still be digesting comments made by the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve. On Thursday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in Washington that there was not a high chance of the U.S. economy facing a recession in the next two years, while adding that the central bank would continue to gradually increase rates; Reuters reported.

Coming up on Friday, New York Fed President John Williams is set to deliver remarks at the "Reserve Reductions, Money Markets, and Future Frameworks" conference in New York.

Switching focus, politics continues to stir up sentiment in the States. Friday morning is expected to see the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Kavanaugh appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, amid multiple accusations of misconduct and a testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who testified to the committee Thursday that Kavanaugh had drunkenly pinned her to a bed and groped her at a high school gathering in 1982. During the nominee's opening remarks, Kavanaugh labelled his confirmation process a "national disgrace."