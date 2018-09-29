It was a sunny Saturday evening in the English countryside in June 2017 when Kieran Murphy noticed two missed calls from his boss John Flannery.

When the two General Electric executives finally connected on the third try around 7 p.m., Flannery said Murphy needed to be on a plane the next morning. Flannery was replacing GE's long-time CEO Jeff Immelt and needed Murphy to take over as CEO of GE Healthcare right away.

"What should have been a long discussion with my wife had to be cut short. I spent the rest of the evening organizing for a trip to the U.S. the following morning where we prepared for the handover and the announcement," Murphy told CNBC in a phone interview from his farm in Cambridgeshire, a county in eastern England where the couple has horses and grows what he describes as "modest" crops of wheat and barley.

Murphy, 55, is probably one of the fastest rising stars at GE that you've never heard of. He's quickly climbed the ranks at its healthcare unit. Under his tenure, GE Healthcare has expanded outside its staid business of making MRI, X-ray and ultrasound machines and into new fields like information technology, gene therapy and bioengineering.

His new task is even bigger. He has to spin out GE Healthcare into a separate, independent company by the end of 2019.