The Sharks champ at the bits to secure a deal with Brazi Bites 1:26 PM ET Fri, 28 Sept 2018 | 01:42

What started as a dream to share Brazilian cheese bread across the nation turned into a reality for one husband and wife team – and "Shark Tank" helped play a big role.

Brazi Bites, a brand of gluten-free cheese bread, is en route to becoming a popular household name.

"The 'Shark Tank Effect' is real!" exclaimed Junea Rocha, the brand's CEO and co-founder.

"Within 3 days of airing we were completely sold out of product in grocery stores nationwide. It was unbelievable," Rocha said. "Viewers watched the show, went to the locator on our website, drove to stores and bought Brazi Bites in the freezer section. And they bought all of it!"

Rocha added that Brazi Bites has had a remarkable run since airing. Following the appearance of "Shark Tank," distribution has grown to 7,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada, and revenue has grown from under $1 million to $13 million in 2 years.

This may come as no surprise to people who saw their appearance on the show, and considering the Sharks were chomping at the bit to make a deal.

That is, until a game-changing detail about equity in the company came to light. When the pair asked for a $200,000 investment in exchange for 10 percent stake, a heated negotiation stirred.

So what's next for Brazi Bites? "Brazi fans are ready for other new and exciting Latin foods, and we have them on the way," Rocha said. "Stay tuned."

Watch what happens with this feeding frenzy tonight on "Shark Tank" at 9P ET on CNBC.





