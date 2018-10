With no top-prize winners in the country's biggest lottery games over the weekend, there's close to a cool $600 million in jackpot money now in play.

The top prize for Mega Millions has reached $367 million and Powerball has climbed to $229 million.

If you're lucky enough to hit the jackpot in one of the next drawings — Tuesday night for Mega Millions and Wednesday night for Powerball — you should take a deep breath and resist the urge to tell the world about your exciting news, experts say.