DHL sponsors esports league ESL One in bid to reach a younger audience 

DHL is sponsoring esports organizer ESL (Electronic Sports League) to reach younger consumers and encourage people to build an emotional attachment with the brand.

Companies often back sports events in the hope that some of the fun of the occasion will rub off on them. In DHL's case, partnering with ESL aims to make people associate positive feelings with what is, after all, a functional company where people will choose the cheapest delivery option.

"We're bringing parcels and pieces from A to B and nothing else. And in the end, it is really the emotional connection we need to make," Arjan Sissing, DHL's senior vice president, corporate global brand marketing, told CNBC on the phone.

It's the elusive millennial group that DHL is targeting with its ESL partnership. "When you really see the whole growth of esports in connection to the old, let's call it 'classical' platforms, for us it is a really nice fit, in order to not only get younger but also different target groups," Sissing said.