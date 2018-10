The app also has a new "commuter" tab that will show you all the information you need about your commute. If Google knows that you tend to drive part of the trip and then ride a train for another part, it will show you information about the traffic and train schedules. If it knows your commute will take longer than normal, it will send alerts about alternate routes before you leave the office or house.

Google Maps will also let you control your music from Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play Music from within the app, so you don't have to switch back and forth to quickly change a song while driving.

Google said the update will roll out to Google Maps users on iPhone and Android this week.