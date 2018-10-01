When they were growing up, Gordon Gronkowski encouraged his sons to be competitive in sports, training them with fitness equipment in the family basement. And, he was careful to teach them that success isn't won without determination.

"The boys never got anything unless they earned it," Gordon Gronkowski told Kiplinger in 2016. "They all had a paper route. They saved money for hockey equipment, baseball bats; they had to buy that stuff. If you want something, you have to work hard for it."

Today, Chris says his father is still reminding him of that lesson. When he was first launching Ice Shaker, Chris excitedly ordered a preliminary shipment of 10,000 units, expecting the business would take off immediately.

"It was a brand new company, we were building it from the ground up, I had all this confidence that it was the best thing in the world," Chris remembers. But soon, his dad stepped in with some perspective.

"He was the one who talked me down, and said, 'Hey, you don't have any customer loyalty, you don't have a brand yet, you have no reviews — no matter how great you think your product is, no one else knows about it," Chris says. "It's not just going to happen over night. For me that was definitely the biggest and best advice I got.

"Nothing's easy. Nothing is going to come easy," he adds.

For Dan, their father's advice is about consistent effort over time.

"He's really about being patient," Dan adds. "Very few people [do] something that hits instantly and they're millionaires and they don't have to work again. It's all about building your brand, being patient, making the right decision time and time again, and watching your numbers."

It's a piece of advice that has been valuable for the Gronkowskis on the football field, and in the office, Dan says: "There are ups and downs [in business]. You can't get to high and you can't get too low, just like in sports. You've got to stay consistent."

Don't miss: A-Rod feels like the sixth 'Gronk' brother after investing in Chris Gronkowski's 'Shark Tank' business

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!