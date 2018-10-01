The Gronkowski family is known for athletics: four brothers, Rob, Chris, Glenn and Dan, played in the NFL, while the fifth and eldest brother, Gordie, played Major League Baseball. Rob, 29, famously nicknamed "The Gronk," is set to be the highest paid tight end in the NFL, playing for the New England Patriots.
The siblings are also making a name for themselves as entrepreneurs.
"Being an athlete and always having to to push yourself to be better than the person next to you, it's the same thing in business," Dan tells CNBC Make It.
The Gronkowski brothers' portfolio includes Gronk Fitness, a training equipment business; Gronk Nation, an apparel brand; a podcast; and even a party bus for rent, Gronk Bus.
Chris Gronkowski, 31, who most recently played for the Denver Broncos, struck out on his own with his stainless steel protein shaker business, Ice Shaker. He appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" in October 2017 and landed a $150,000 joint investment from Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez.
Since then, business has boomed: "We had $80,000 in sales when we pitched on 'Shark Tank,' and we've hit over $3 million in sales since then," Chris Gronkowski tells CNBC Make It.
Billionaire technology investor Cuban is happy with the deal too: "[I] love him," Cuban tells CNBC Make It of Chris. "He knows how to sell. He knows how to always be iterating and improving his processes and product."