OPEC 'powerless to prevent' oil prices jumping toward $100 a barrel this year

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia is ill-equipped to prevent a supply shock in the energy market, analysts told CNBC on Monday, as oil traders prepare for the possibility of $100 a barrel before year-end.

"Nobody wants to get caught short, full in the knowledge that more Iranian barrels are poised to be removed from the market," Stephen Brennock, oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said in a research note published Monday.

Late last month, President Donald Trump urged OPEC producers to ratchet up production levels to prevent further price rises ahead of the mid-term elections in early November.

The Trump administration's push for the Middle-East dominated cartel to start pumping more oil comes as the White House prepares to impose targeted crude sanctions against Iran in around five weeks' time. Further to this, Washington is also asking buyers of Iranian oil to slash imports to zero to force Tehran to negotiate a new nuclear agreement.