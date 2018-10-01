There is still plenty of confusion about the FBI's renewed background investigation of embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, even after President Donald Trump was asked to clear it up Monday.

The president said that "it wouldn't bother me at all" if the FBI interviewed all three women who have publicly accused Trump's nominee, Kavanaugh, 53, of sexual misconduct as a young man.

Yet Trump, who spoke during a news conference in the White House's Rose Garden, also reiterated to reporters that he believes that the Senate should decide how broad the FBI's probe of the accusations against Kavanaugh should be.

"I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation, whatever that means according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority," said the president, who ultimately controls how expansive the probe can be.

"My White House is doing whatever the senators want," he added.

But even as he said that, it was still unclear whether White House counsel Don McGahn will or has directed the FBI to expand its ongoing inquiry into all three women's claims, and into allegations that Kavanaugh lied about the extent and effects of his admitted drinking in high school and college.

The confusion was heightened by the fact that Trump's comments about the Kavanaugh case and its scope came in a rambling series of remarks in which he both suggested there should be no limitation placed on the investigation by the White House, but also implied that agents might not question all of the self-identified accusers.

However, The New York Times reported later Monday, citing two people briefed on the issue, that the White House had authorized the FBI to expand its probe "by interviewing anyone it deems necessary as long the review is finished by the end of the week."

NBC News has confirmed that report.